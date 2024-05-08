LSV Asset Management Has $8.53 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of TTM Technologies worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -879.06 and a beta of 1.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,642 shares of company stock valued at $480,017 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

