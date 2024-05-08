Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.25 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $242.15 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,732,931 coins and its circulating supply is 859,812,584 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.