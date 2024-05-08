Regency Centers Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:REGCP)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %
Regency Centers stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
About Regency Centers
