National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.83.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ross McEwan 137,446 shares of National Australia Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About National Australia Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.