National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.83.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross McEwan 137,446 shares of National Australia Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

