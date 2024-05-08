Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

