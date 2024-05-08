Sapient Capital LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

