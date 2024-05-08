Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 272020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Zeta Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 256,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

