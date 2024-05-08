ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

ZI stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

