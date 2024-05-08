Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $10.64.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
