RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.590-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.880 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

