Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.2 %

CHH traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.95. 794,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,537. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

