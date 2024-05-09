H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.
H&R Block Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE HRB traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
