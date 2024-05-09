Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,456,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $89.23. 2,208,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510,045. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

