Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.0 million-$152.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.8 million. Nova also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.42 EPS.

Shares of NVMI stock traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nova has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $190.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.32.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

