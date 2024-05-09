Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $414,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Newell Brands by 35.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,661 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $9,575,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

NWL stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

