Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.58 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

