QMines Limited (ASX:QML) Insider Andrew Sparke Purchases 2,850,000 Shares

QMines Limited (ASX:QML – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Sparke purchased 2,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$173,850.00 ($115,132.45).
QMines Price Performance
QMines Company Profile
QMines Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold projects in Australia. The company's flagship project includes the Mount Chalmers copper and gold mine consists of five minerals exploration permits that covers an area of approximately 334 square kilometers located to the northeast of Rockhampton.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QMines
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
Receive News & Ratings for QMines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.