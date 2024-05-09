Vivo Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Vivo Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Delcath Systems worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCTH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth $162,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

DCTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,181. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

