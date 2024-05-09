285,000 Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Bought by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHVS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.33. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,322. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHVS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

