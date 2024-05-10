Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Navin Dyal Acquires 15,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Navin Dyal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,978. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.42.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.