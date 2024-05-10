Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Navin Dyal Acquires 15,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Navin Dyal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,978. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.42.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
