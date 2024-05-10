GDS Wealth Management Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

