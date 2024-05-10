Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.88 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $106,954.36 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.07076866 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $106,302.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

