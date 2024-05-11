Hermez Network Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00006577 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $147.37 million and $6,469.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.43 or 0.99986341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.03449368 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $75,048.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

