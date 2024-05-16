Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Insider Mark Benson Sells 41,758 Shares

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Benson sold 41,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.60), for a total value of A$37,999.78 ($25,165.42).

Saunders International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Get Saunders International alerts:

Saunders International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 17th. Saunders International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Saunders International

Saunders International Limited provides design, construction, fabrication, shutdown, maintenance, and industrial automation services to organizations of steel storage tanks and concrete bridges in Australia. The company's engineering construction provides front end engineering design; structural mechanical and piping design; fuel terminals 3D drafting; designs and implements control systems, networks, and high and low voltage electrical solutions; builds new tanks for bulk fuel and chemical storage, and water reservoirs and pumping stations, as well as provides EPC and EPCM services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.