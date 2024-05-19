Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.56. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

