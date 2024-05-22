Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 155,226 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

