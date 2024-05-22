Critical Contrast: Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) & Its Peers

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 989 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -3,009.13% -290.38% -33.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -4.21 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $150.47 million -3.10

Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dianthus Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 6463 18784 44385 934 2.56

Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential upside of 74.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.50%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dianthus Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

