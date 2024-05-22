Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) & Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Critical Survey

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) and Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Park Lawn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $43.12 million 0.50 -$24.40 million ($1.43) -0.80 Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Lawn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dolphin Entertainment and Park Lawn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Park Lawn has a consensus price target of $34.31, suggesting a potential upside of 173.27%. Given Park Lawn’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Park Lawn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -44.87% -68.29% -23.18% Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park Lawn beats Dolphin Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services. It also engages in the filing of death certificates and publication of death notices; and body preparation activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

