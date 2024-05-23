Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,611 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

