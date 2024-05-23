AXS Investments LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Shares of TXN traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.29. 7,116,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.16. The company has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

