Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,749 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $83,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

