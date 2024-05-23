SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 312,099 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3,441.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,099 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 2.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,774 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.