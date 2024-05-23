SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $13.07 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 407,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 2,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

UDEC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

