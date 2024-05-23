ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.95% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 496,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,119. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

