SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.49. 35,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.