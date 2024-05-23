ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445,548 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 825,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,895. The company has a market capitalization of $909.19 million, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

