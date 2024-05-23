Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1,764.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,377 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 809,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

