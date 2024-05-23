British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

