CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

