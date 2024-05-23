Head-To-Head Comparison: LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) versus Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Air France-KLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 5.93% 169.16% 5.01% Air France-KLM 2.47% -53.38% 2.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Air France-KLM 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LATAM Airlines Group and Air France-KLM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Air France-KLM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $11.64 billion 27.56 $581.83 million N/A N/A Air France-KLM $32.49 billion N/A $1.01 billion $0.39 2.92

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Volatility and Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Air France-KLM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, the company provides passenger transport services to 148 destinations in 26 countries and cargo services to 166 destinations in 33 countries; and operated 333 fleet of aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

