Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,330 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $366,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 179,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. 1,036,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

