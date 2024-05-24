Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 809.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,484 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Entegris worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

