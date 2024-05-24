Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of EPRX opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.78.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

