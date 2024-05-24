StockNews.com Upgrades B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Buy

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

B2Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

B2Gold stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

