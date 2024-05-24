Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

