Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 8.3 %

AIRI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

