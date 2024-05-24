Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

