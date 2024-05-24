Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $25,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,104,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $11,144,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 32.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 605,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

IAS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 970.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

