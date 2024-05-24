TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Graham by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock traded up $7.39 on Friday, reaching $748.06. 8,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,715. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $551.36 and a one year high of $778.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.51.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

