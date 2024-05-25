ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 1.79% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 105,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.12. 118,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

